Unsuspecting shoppers and those enjoying refreshments on St Neots Market Square on Saturday were treated to a rock choir flash mob.

At 12.15pm, St Neots Rock Choir leader, Dave Easter, broke into Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and was quickly joined by 50 members of his choir.

After the flash mob, members performed a 30-minute set in front of a packed Market Square and all to raise money for the Sue Ryder Hospice charity.

St Neots Rock Choir were one of the first flash mob performances that Rock Choir plan to be doing in the lead up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They intend to perform 70 flash mobs, in 70 towns for 70 different charities! Rock Choir is a national choir with 33,000 members across England, Wales and Scotland.

The Rock Choir members in Cambridgeshire are celebrating their 10-year anniversary in the region, which actually fell last year but due to the pandemic they were unable to celebrate until now. The summer term kicks off this week in St Neots, Huntingdon and Cambridge and Rock Choir are starting to rebuild their Cambridgeshire choirs following the pandemic and are looking for new members to join them. All are welcome and they can come along this week for a free taster by signing up at www.rockchoir.com

Rock Choir leader Dave Easter said: "I was so proud of all our Rock Choir members who performed on Saturday, for some it was their first live performance since the pandemic began. It was a joyous occasion and went down a storm with the unsuspecting public who had a real surprise when all the members burst into song.

"We are one of the first Rock Choir's to perform a flash mob in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It was also a real privilege to support a local charity – The Sue Ryder Hospice as part of our drive to support 70 charities over the UK as a national choir. We were proud to be able to raise awareness and funds for them as they do an amazing job supporting individuals with life limiting conditions”

Rock Choir's new term starts in Cambridge on Tuesday, St Neots on Wednesday and Huntingdon on Thursday. On Wednesday, April 27, from 7.30pm, Rock Choir creator Caroline Redman Lusher is coming to St Neots (United Reformed Church) to lead the choir session at a Big Sing event when all three choirs will join together.







