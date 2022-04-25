Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Rock Choir flash mob breaks out into song on Market Square

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:57 AM April 25, 2022
Updated: 11:48 AM April 25, 2022
The St Neots Rock Choir flash mob surprised shoppers in St Neots on Saturday.

The St Neots Rock Choir flash mob surprised shoppers in St Neots on Saturday. - Credit: ST NEOTS ROCK CHOIR

Unsuspecting shoppers and those enjoying refreshments on St Neots Market Square on Saturday were treated to a rock choir flash mob.

At 12.15pm, St Neots Rock Choir leader, Dave Easter, broke into Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and was quickly joined by 50 members of his choir.

After the flash mob, members performed a 30-minute set in front of a packed Market Square and all to raise money for the Sue Ryder Hospice charity.

St Neots Rock Choir were one of the first flash mob performances that Rock Choir plan to be doing in the lead up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They intend to perform 70 flash mobs, in 70 towns for 70 different charities! Rock Choir is a national choir with 33,000 members across England, Wales and Scotland. 

The Rock Choir members in Cambridgeshire are celebrating their 10-year anniversary in the region, which actually fell last year but due to the pandemic they were unable to celebrate until now. The summer term kicks off this week in St Neots, Huntingdon and Cambridge and Rock Choir are starting to rebuild their Cambridgeshire choirs following the pandemic and are looking for new members to join them. All are welcome and they can come along this week for a free taster by signing up at www.rockchoir.com

Rock Choir leader Dave Easter said: "I was so proud of all our Rock Choir members who performed on Saturday, for some it was their first live performance since the pandemic began. It was a joyous occasion and went down a storm with the unsuspecting public who had a real surprise when all the members burst into song.

"We are one of the first Rock Choir's to perform a flash mob in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It was also a real privilege to support a local charity – The Sue Ryder Hospice as part of our drive to support 70 charities over the UK as a national choir. We were proud to be able to raise awareness and funds for them as they do an amazing job supporting individuals with life limiting conditions”

Rock Choir's new term starts in Cambridge on Tuesday, St Neots on Wednesday and Huntingdon on Thursday. On Wednesday, April  27, from 7.30pm, Rock Choir creator Caroline Redman Lusher is coming to St Neots (United Reformed Church) to lead the choir session at a Big Sing event when all three choirs will join together. 



St Neots News

Don't Miss

Alexander Smith-Sturgess has been found dead in St Neots.

Missing St Neots 27-year-old man found dead

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Travellers give a caravan no choice but to close on busy bank holiday weekend.. , Doddington Monday

Cambs Live News

‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's is closing 200 café branches nationwide, including the branch at Huntingdon

Food and Drink

When is Sainsbury's Café closing down in Cambridgeshire?

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon