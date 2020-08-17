Dramatic pictures and videos were shared on social media showing Market Square and HIgh Street hit by the sudden deluge.

Cars waded through water as torrential rain and storms descended around 4pm as shoppers and business owners sheltered.

Properties were inundated during the thunderstorm as floods rapidly built up in areas across the town centre and surrounding areas.

Mayor Cllr Stephen Ferguson said he would be trying to find answers to allegations that drains were blocked, leaving them unable to cope with the downpour.

Flooding in St Neots PICTURE: Susan A Sangster Flooding in St Neots PICTURE: Susan A Sangster

Cllr Ferguson, who is away on honeymoon, praised townspeople for the way they reacted in going to the aid of people who had been affected by the flooding.

“In my experience people in St Neots have a strong sense of community and helping people out,” he said.

“It is very distressing and for some businesses they have only just re-opened after the lockdown and now they are facing this. It will take a long time to clean up.

“It was a very, very heavy deluge and the water built up very quickly.”

Cllr Ferguson said that he would be monitoring the situation.

“There have been reports that drains have been blocked and images have been put up on social media and this is something I will be taking up,” he said.

“Of course, it is not just water, sewage will also have gone into people’s homes and businesses which will take a long time to repair.”

Cambridgehsire Police said: “We were called at about 4.30pm yesterday (August 16) with reports of flooding on High Street, St Neots.

“Officers attended to assist with road closures. Highways, fire and local authorities were also called to deal with the situation, including the unblocking of drains.”

The water levels began to subside after a couple of hours.

A yellow weather warning currently remains in place with the Met Office warning of further heavy showers and thunderstorms until later tonight (August 17).

Storms also battered various other parts of Cambridgeshire leaving places like Waterbeach, Cottenham and Bluntisham flooded.