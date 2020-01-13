For the past three years, the academy, in Eaton Ford, St Neots, has maintained its IQM Centre of Excellence status, which acknowledges its inclusive provision, ambition and leadership and was encouraged to apply for flagship status.

After an inspection, the Inclusion Quality Mark assessors praised the school noting, "Crosshall Junior School continues to move from strength to strength in terms of its inclusive practice. Staff continue to respond to pupils' individual needs with a personalised approach. Pupils enjoy coming to school and they are given many opportunities to develop personally as well as academically".

Headteacher Anne Eardley, said: "It is important now, more than ever, that we embody our school values of kindness, resilience and ambition, and this award acknowledges this. Crosshall Junior is an excellent school and I am proud to be the headteacher. This status reflects all the staff's determination, vision and leadership. I hope the community is proud of what is being achieved."

Keith Prentice, chairman of governors, added: "As HDC's executive councillor for communities, I am so pleased that the inspectors have highlighted the fact that the school is, 'outward facing' and acknowledges that Crosshall Junior is well ahead of the curve and making a difference to the lives of every child in its care, especially the children who need its support the most"