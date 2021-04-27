Published: 9:55 AM April 27, 2021

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, was out and about in Huntingdon on Sunday to mark Huntingdonshire Day. - Credit: KARL WEBB

The St George’s Cross flag was flown from Huntingdon Town Hall over the weekend but was replaced with the Huntingdonshire flag on Sunday.

In 2008, the Huntingdonshire Society declared April 25, the birthday of Oliver Cromwell in 1599, as Huntingdonshire Day. On this day, the county flag of Huntingdonshire is usually flown from the Town Hall and at many public buildings; it has even been flown alongside county flags outside of the Department of Communities and Local Government, in London, following a campaign in Huntingdon to have the flag designed and registered in 2009.

Huntingdonshire existed as a county for more than 1,000 years but was brought into Cambridgeshire’s boundary in 1974. The Huntingdonshire Society has actively promoted the history of the county for many years.

"I think we should be proud of our history and identity and want to continue promoting this annual event," said Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb who dressed in the colours of the flag on Sunday.

"So, for those who saw me on Sunday, I hope I managed to raise a smile or two as I walked around town to promote the day. If you want to find out more about Huntingdonshire Day, or the history of the county flag, visit the Huntingdonshire Society website.