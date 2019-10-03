Five-year-old Miley Jackson-Nightingale, a pupil at Alconbury Church of England Primary School, wanted to support the Little Princess Trust immediately after seeing poorly children on television, donating eight inches of her hair and raising £700 as well.

Mum Kellie Jackson said: "Miley saw an advert of poorly children on the television and asked questions as to why they didn't have any hair.

"When I explained to her that you can donate hair and raise funds to make wigs for those poorly children she offered straight away to have her hair cut."

Kellie said: "We would like to say a massive thank-you to BDW Homes Cambridgeshire for their donation, also to Rob at Sawtry Cars and to Kirschner cleaning services for their donations. And last but not least, to Shay from Salon 17 for cutting it."