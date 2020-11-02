The bubble that is affected at Upwood Primary Academy, in Ramsey Road, Upwood, will now self-isolate until Saturday (November 7).

The positive test results came over half-term.

Amy Warboys, head of school at Upwood Primary Academy, said: “We were made aware over half term that five members of our school community had received a positive test for Covid-19.

“In line with guidance from Public Health England, we have asked all members of the bubble to self-isolate until November 7.

“As case rates continue to rise rapidly across the region, we remain confident that the academy is a safe place to learn and the procedures we have in place are working successfully.”