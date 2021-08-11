Published: 4:35 PM August 11, 2021

We asked Hunts Post readers to recommend five places to enjoy afternoon tea.

Here are the top five recommendations.

1: The Royal Indian Afternoon Tea based in Sawtry.

2: Carriages of Fen Drayton.

3: Bonito Platito based in Hemingford Grey.

4: Poppy's Vintage Tea Room in St Neots

5: The Willows Coffee Shop in Brampton.

And if you want to make your afternoon tea a more formal affair, here are some tips on Afternoon Tea Etiquette from the Brew Smartly website.

Dress Appropriately - Afternoon Tea dress code is 'semi-formal’ or 'smart casual’. This means instead of sportswear and trainers opt for trousers/smart jeans or alternatively a dress.

What Do I Eat First? Afternoon Tea is usually served on a three-tiered cake stand, providing sandwiches, scones, and a selection of cakes with tea. A good rule of thumb is top to bottom. The top tier of sandwiches should be approached first followed by the scones below and then lastly, the selection of cakes or pastries.

Cream first or Jam? - The eternal debate for scones is the order in which to apply the toppings. In this case, it is entirely up to the consumer. The Devon way is cream first then jam, however the Cornish way is jam spread first with cream on top.

Milk first or Tea? – Another popular debate amongst Brits is the order in which to make the perfect cup of tea. When pouring for the table, tea takes precedence so that present company can add milk to their preferred taste.

Cutlery and Crockery Do’s and Don’ts - Although the standard food served is to be eaten without cutlery. The etiquette surrounding cutlery and crockery is another rule to take note of. Once you have used a knife or spoon they must not return to the table but to a plate. Your spoon must not be put into your mouth after stirring.

When you are ready to drink your tea, your saucer must remain on the table and not be moved towards your face with the cup.

Dunking - In the comfort of your own home dunking a biscuit or two is acceptable. However the etiquette of an Afternoon Tea dictates that you must never dunk.

Keep Mobile Phones Out of Sight - Nowadays going for an Afternoon Tea is an event where many will take pictures for social media or to remember the occasion. Although once you have taken your pictures it is advised that you put your phone away and do not leave it out on the table. It is one of the most basic rules of table etiquette so as to be in the moment and not to ignore your company.



