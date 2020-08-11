Five arrested following major police operation in Huntingdon. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Five arrested following major police operation in Huntingdon. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

More than 100 officers were involved in the execution of six simultaneous warrants across the town on this morning (August 11) as part of a crackdown on serious and organised drug crime.

Following a 5.30am briefing, officers descended on the properties in Bradshaw Close, Beaton Crescent, Sapley Park, Surrey Road, The Whaddons and St Barnabas Court.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, money laundering and affray.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They all remain at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Page said: “Drugs bring misery to those who become addicted. They can also lead to a life of crime as people offend in order to feed their habit.

“We’re committed to protecting our communities and will continue to target and seek to bring justice to those who supply controlled drugs in our county.”

If you suspect drug activity or dealing in your area, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/31Eqk8N