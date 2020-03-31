The North West Anglia Foundation Trust who run Hinchingbrooke Hospital have confirmed that five patients have died at the hospital.

All patients were over the age of 70 and had pre-existing health conditions, they had all tested positive for Covid-19.

Three other people have aldo died at Peterborough City Hospital.

Caroline Walker, chief executive, for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I can confirm that sadly, eight patients being cared for in our Trust have passed away.

“Five at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and three at Peterborough City Hospital.

“All patients were over the age of 70 and had pre-existing health conditions. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

At this time the Trust, DHSC, NHS England and NHS Improvement will not be giving out any further information on these patients.