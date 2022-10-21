Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Gym owner using fitness to give back to the community

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:15 PM October 21, 2022
The owner of Fitness Rush, Liam Rushmer, with the mobile gym that will be used to help deprived communities and the homeless.

Liam Rushmer, the owner of Fitness Rush in Old Hurst, is using his mobile gym to support people and give something back to the community.

Fitness Rush recently became an approved qualification centre, meaning Liam and his team can now teach from the mobile gym and help give people a chance to learn about the benefits of exercise.

Thanks to £13,000 in approved funding from City College Peterborough's Community Learning Partnerships fund, 32 participants can get involved in the initiative and take steps towards a qualification.

Liam said: "It’s a good starting point for them to understand how the body works and see what exercise does for them."

“It just gives people a chance which is the main thing. Everyone deserves a chance.” 

The mobile gym is aimed at people who don’t like going to big gyms or can't leave their homes due to disability.  

The 12-week community initiative, which Liam hopes to kickstart by mid-November, involves a professional trainer and a qualified tutor visiting groups of eight people which are split into two.

Four individuals will be personal training, and the other four will complete a level 1 qualification in Active Healthy Living.

Liam said: "I know how expensive personal training can be. I see it first-hand and know the need for exercise and mindfulness."

"Many doctors will prescribe exercise but send people to the mainstream gyms, but they won’t go there because they don’t want to be around other people. 

“It’s just not fair, so we want to give an opportunity to those people to try, and if we go into the community and they can gain confidence and go to the gym, then even better."

Liam also plans to visit families who may be struggling with their finances to deliver fun and effective fitness training to those who do not typically get a chance to exercise due to location, financial or motivation reasons.

Liam ensured a defibrillator was installed outside Fitness Rush after Christian Eriksen's incident at the Euros 2021.

Speaking about his motivations to help the community, Liam recalled the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve in 2021 when people helped clear his gym from flooding.

Liam said: “I don’t think I would have the business I have today without community. If people are going to help me, I want to do exactly the same."

Fitness Rush installed a defibrillator outside the facility in 2021 and has been recognised nationally, winning five business awards and announced as a finalist at the National Fitness Awards in November, rubbing shoulders with the world's largest wellness brands.






Fitness
Huntingdon News
St Ives News

