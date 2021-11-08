News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Council launches fitness campaign

Julian Makey

Published: 12:00 AM November 8, 2021
District council launches fitness campaign

Cllr Simon Bywater, centre, with members of the Training Shed team Alexa Passingham, lead coach, and Glen Thurgood, director - Credit: HDC

A fitness campaign to boost the health of people following the pandemic has been launched by Huntingdonshire District Council.

The campaign, part of the authority’s Recovery Strategy, sets out to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of residents by encouraging them to make a series of small changes to their everyday life.

Cllr Simon Bywater said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on our health and wellbeing. I have diabetes so a campaign like this is great for me to get involved in.

“We’re encouraging all residents in the district to get involved as it will allow every one of us to make small changes and pick up healthier habits in our day-to-day life.”

The #activehunts scheme involves a wellbeing survey, hosted by the Training Shed, based around nutrition, mobility and health habits and participants will be able to compare their results with a guide to help improve their scores. 

