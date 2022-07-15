Christine Luckham with some ‘beginner's luck’ in her first attempt at coarse fishing at the Dreamdrops Children's Charity event. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Children and families from the Dreamdrops Children's Charity had their fishing rods ready to participate in a fishing event hosted by the Fly-Fishing Academy and their fishing instructor gurus.

The charity, part of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Charitable Trust, treated the children to a second fishing event of the year on Sunday, July 10, at Jackdaw Lake in the Rookery Waters.

Richard and Phillipa Winser were assisted by John Clark, Chair of the Hertfordshire MTSFC Fishing Charity, with their Schools Liaison Officer, Ginnette Waters, Roger Adams, and Richard Frood, of Bedfordshire MTSFC fame.

Aimee, Dad Steve, and John during the fishing event at the Rookery Waters in Huntingdon. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Anne-Marie Hamilton, Chairman of the Dreamdrops, said: “Our first Coarse fishing event of the year was a huge success with children from the Collins Club and their families.

"We had such a wonderful day that we decided to hold a second event so that more local families could be involved and spend a day learning how to fish."

"The smiles on everyone’s faces made it an extra special day, and we cannot wait for our next adventure.”

Phillipa said: “Rookery Waters is a commercial coarse fishery at Pidley, Cambridgeshire; there are a number of lakes in the complex, and we were incredibly grateful to Alex Bates, the owner, who allowed us to have exclusive use of Jackdaw Lake.

"This transpired to be the perfect gladiator arena for our second Dreamdrops fishing competition, glistening and shimmering with coarse fish.”

The children and families all enjoyed a group picnic for lunch at the Dreamdrops fishing event. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

This time the now ‘seasoned’ Collins Club anglers were joined by coarse fishing newcomers Leonie and Freddie.

It didn't take them long to grapple with the fundamental principles of coarse fishing, and a phenomenal 145 fish were caught between five anglers, which included seven different species.

After lunch, Christine Luckham from the Dreamdrops committee and Richard held a challenge versus everyone else for the fastest fish caught, which brought the total up to 147.

Christine said: “This time, we saw some real changes in the children; they were more relaxed and trusting. The parents had the opportunity to enjoy the fishing, sun, and picnic - a wonderful day!”

Richard Winser with first-time angler Freddie who caught the biggest fish of the day. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Carys, Freddie’s mum, said: “Thank you so much for a brilliant day. We really appreciate all the volunteers for giving our children such wonderful opportunities.”

Leonie’s mum, Tina, said: “We had an amazing day. Thank you to everyone who helped and organised the day, Leonie caught 50 fish in total and seven different species!”