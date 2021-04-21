Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021

Owner Mick Cox standing outside Cox's at the Lighthouse Fish and Chip shop. - Credit: Mick Cox

A fish and chip shop in St Neots has won an award for its "high quality food and customer service".

Cox’s at The Lighthouse, Kester Way, Love's Farm, has won a Fry Award 2021 to recognised its takeaway services.

Following an unannounced mystery dining visit, shops and mobile units were marked on more than 40 aspects of their business, from the quality of the food and customer service to their social media presence and their Covid-safe practices.

Once again, the food remained the main focus, with all outlets assessed on the flakiness of the fish, the crispness of the chips and the crunch of the batter, alongside value for money.

Owner of the shop, Mick Cox said: “We are absolutely delighted, we have only been open for just under two and a half years.

You may also want to watch:

“This is actually the second time we have won this award, we have also been awarded in the top 60 of a seafish competition as well."