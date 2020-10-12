A Godmanchester mum who has been fighting brain cancer is set to receive her first vaccine.

Lisa Leader, 39, needs £100,000 for life-prolonging immunotherapy treatment.

Friends and family have been busy fundraising for her and have raised a whopping £70,0000 so far.

This funding is now able to help Lisa receive her first vaccine treatment on Thursday, October 15.

The Dendritic cell vaccine will be sent by courier from Berlin and two nurses will make a home visit to give her the treatment.

Jackie Wardropper, Lisa’s mum said: “We are really excited to get started, we felt time wasn’t on our side.

“We know how aggressive this disease is.

“Lisa is really overwhelmed with all the support she has received from old school friends getting in touch and they have been a big support.

In February 2020, shortly before lockdown, following a series of catatonic seizures, Lisa was told she had the most lethal of all brain cancers.

The brain cancer is grade IV multifocal Glioblastoma (GBM) left occipital, left parietal and left thalamus - this diagnosis gives a median life expectancy of only 12 to 18 months.

Following the diagnosis, Lisa has been through aggressive radio chemotherapy and two surgeries, which unfortunately have not proved successful in battling the disease.

It cannot be completely removed because of the risk of causing life changing neurological deficits.

Without further treatment, this insidious disease will continue to spread through her brain, destroying healthy cells.

Lisa’s Go Fund me page has raised £66,494 and her daughter Ava has also raised more than £4,253 as well.

Lisa’s daughter, seven-year-old Ava set herself a challenge of cycling as many miles as possible each day, over the next six weeks, up to half term, Sunday October 25.

She is hoping to get to a collective total of 50 miles and to raise as much money as she can for her mum.

If you would like to donate to Ava’s page visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-ava-cycle-to-raise-money-for-mums-treatment

If you would like to make a donation on Lisa’s Go Fund Me page, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer