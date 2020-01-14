The first phase was to remove several old metal ramps on one side of the existing skate park, replacing them with a free-formed concrete construction. The new formed concrete process is harder wearing, low maintenance and considered a better surface for all users.

The first phase has cost £80,000, funded by an offsite contribution from a new nearby housing development. The users of the park, mostly young people, have been involved in the final design, working closely with the builders 'Bendcrete', who were awarded the contract. The new design includes different levels which will allow beginners, through to experts to enjoy and use the ramps together.

Councillor Marge Beuttell, executive councillor for operations and environment, said: "Creating a safe and fun environment for our communities is key to ensuring that our open spaces and parks are high quality and provide the necessary health and wellbeing benefits to residents."

Following a delay caused by inclement weather, the new ramps opened on December 23.