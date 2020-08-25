The meeting, at St Neots Golf Club, was the first time the club has held a face-to-face gathering since March 16. Club meetings in the interim period have been held via video conferencing which has kept members in touch but say they have missed the friendship and fellowship of meeting in person.

Nigel has been a member of the club since 2004 and although a number of fund-raising events, including a Golf Day and the Dragon Boat Race have been cancelled, he took part in a charity cycle ride which raised almost £3,000.

Nigel said: “It is obviously going to be a difficult year as none of us know when we will get back to normality but the spirit in the club is good and we are adapting to the conditions and hopefully can resume helping our community and fund-raising soon.”