The event will be held at the Medway Centre in Huntingdon on Sunday October 13from 2pm to 5.30pm.

PCSO Aggie Fisher , the hate crime lead for South Cambridgeshire will be giving a short talk to the community about Hate Crime, what it is, it's different forms and how to report it.

Also on the day Campol Boxing Club and Kezzacise Kids Zumba Club will be giving free demonstrations as well as there being free face painting, free popcorn and candy floss, a free quiz with prizes supported by Tesco Community Champion Joanne Pearson, free crafts and free refreshments provided by Huntingdon North Ward Councillors.

There will also be some information stalls from different partner organisations about what they are doing locally.

Founder of The Huntingdonshire Community Group Cllr Patrick Kadewere said "Due to the rise in Hate Crime incidents in Huntingdon we feel it is very important to hold this awareness event so local residents will know what to do if they are the victim or witness to a Hate Crime, we are building new partnerships and stronger links in the community to tackle this problem and hope to increase and improve reporting services in Huntingdon."

An event will also be held at the Priory Centre in St Neots on October 16, from 6-8pm with hate crime officer Aggie Fisher.