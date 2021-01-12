Published: 5:34 PM January 12, 2021

Two people from the St Neots area have become the first locally to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

John Shufflebotham, 81, and Ann Field, 82, both from Eaton Ford, had the jab in a centre run in collaboration by local healthcare providers Lakeside Healthcare and St Neots Health Care.

Sarah Parren, hub manager at Lakeside Healthcare, said: “Our first week of vaccinations has gone well with lots of our most vulnerable patients getting vaccinated.

"Our staff and volunteers have done an amazing job in both booking patients in, supporting patients, as well as giving the vaccines too.”

Further centres are being rolled out across the district with older care home residents and staff, those aged 80 or over and health and social care staff, those aged 75 or over and people aged 70 plus and the extremely vulnerable being given top priorities.

The government expects to carry out 13 million inoculations by the spring in the biggest programme the nation has seen.