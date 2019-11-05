Halloween Fireworks display organised by Oxmoor Community Action Group and supported by The Huntingdonshire Community Group. Halloween Fireworks display organised by Oxmoor Community Action Group and supported by The Huntingdonshire Community Group.

The event had a fairground, food stalls, fireworks and a free trick or treating tent which was provided by Tesco.

The Riverside Pavilion Cafe also stayed open late to provide hot drinks and refreshments to revellers.

The theme this year was recycling, and children were encouraged to create a recycling poster to help raise awareness and encourage people to recycle. The entries were judged and the winning design awarded £50 for their school.

Huntingdonshire District Council's (HDC) environment officer Heidi Field and Paul Smith, from Huntingdon business Charpak, helped judge the entries, and all winners were on display in Chequers Court.

There were 14 shortlisted in total, with the overall winner being Thongsley Fields Primary School.

All prizes were presented with certificates by the mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Steve McAdam.

A spokesman for the event said: "OCAG is conscious that recycling can be confusing with what items go where, with this in mind our Coffee Break held a recycling programme in September, there was a presentation from HDC's recycling project 'Today and the Future'. This led us to this year's theme for the firework competition to design a recycling poster to raise awareness and encourage better recycling. We worked closely with Heidi Field, HDC's environment officer, to design the layout of the competition that would help build awareness.

"We would like to give our thanks to all those who made this incredibly successful event possible: OCAG, Huntingdonshire Community Group, Freemans Trust, Breheney, Urban and Civic, Godmanchester Freemens Trust, Tesco, Luminus, London Signs Brampton and Wyton On the Hill Big Printing."

Supporting the event, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: "It was wonderful to see so many members of the community attending, supporting and enjoying this amazing annual event. OCAG work very hard to put this event on each year and it is a pleasure to work alongside and support them. Year on year this event grows so we look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2020."