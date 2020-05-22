Photographs have been posted on social media which show flames and smoke billowing across the riverside in St Neots.

The Hunts Post understands that the blaze at Buckden started in a narrow boat moored at Buckden Marina and the flames were fanned by the strong wind.

In the last few minutes, the fire service has confirmed that crews from St Neots, Gamlingay, Huntingdon and Cambridge attending a large fire at Pocket Park Nature Reserve.

“Our control received a call at 6.02pm. The crews arrived to find a well developed fire in the open and are working hard to extinguish it. Not sure on the cause as of yet.”

