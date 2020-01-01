Crews were called to the fire in St Neots this morning. Crews were called to the fire in St Neots this morning.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service were called to Forge Close, just off Little End Road industrial estate in Eaton Socon, at around 2am this morning (January 1).

According to crews, they arrived to find a "multitude of vehicles" alight and approximately 40 tonnes of polypropylene beads at the side of industrial unit on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service tweeted: "Crews did a great job preventing this fire from causing even more damage in the early hours of this morning in Eaton Socon. A plastics firm and car sales company affected. Cause still under investigation."