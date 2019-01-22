Firefighters from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade, and Yaxely, along with a water carrier from Ramsey, attended the incident in Narrow Drove.

Crews were called shortly after 2.30am on Friday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a shed that had spread to a bungalow and a car. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

“One casualty required treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation and was left in the care of ambulance crews.”

The crews returned to their stations by 7.10am.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental.