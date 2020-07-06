The fire took place at the two-storey building on the industrial estate on Green End just before 5pm.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for several miles as crews from Gamlingay, Cambridge, St Neots, Kimbolton, Papworth and Huntingdon, along with crews from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire attended.

They left the scene at 3am this morning (July 6).

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The site has been reinspected since, and will be inspected again later this afternoon to check for any hotspots.

“There were no casualties reported.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”

Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it spreading to neighbouring derelict domestic buildings.

Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

The water carrier from Ramsey, aerial appliances from Cambridge and Bedfordshire and the incident command unit from Huntingdon were also called.

Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Sixty firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in Gamlingay. Picture: CAMBS FIRE