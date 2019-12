Firefighters were called to rescue a sheep in Huntingdon this morning Firefighters were called to rescue a sheep in Huntingdon this morning

Crews from St Neots, Huntingdon and Stanground were called to rescue a sheep in water at Mill Common, Huntingdon at around 9:50am.

The sheep was removed from the water by firefighters and left in the farmers field. Crews returned to their stations by 10.31am.