Crews arrived to find a dove trapped in netting above the third floor of a block of flats. Crews arrived to find a dove trapped in netting above the third floor of a block of flats.

On Wednesday (24) at 15.16pm, one crew from St Neots was called to assist the RSPCA with an animal rescue on Stone Hill, St Neots.

Crews arrived to find a dove trapped in netting above the third floor of a block of flats.

Firefighters used a 13.5m ladder and working at height gear to rescue the dove, before returning to their station by 4.30pm.

This incident followed a similar situation that happened on Monday where a dove was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in netting at a house in the same place.