On Wednesday (24) at 15.16pm, one crew from St Neots was called to assist the RSPCA with an animal rescue on Stone Hill, St Neots. Crews arrived to find a dove trapped in netting above the third floor of a block of flats. Firefighters used a 13.5m ladder and working at height gear to rescue the dove, before returning to their station by 4.30pm. This incident followed a similar situation that happened on Monday where a dove was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in netting at a house in the same place.