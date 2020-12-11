News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Devastated fire crews ‘fought tirelessly’ to find two children trapped inside St Neots house blaze

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 10:54 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Firefighters “fought tirelessly” to find two children who tragically died inside of a burning house in St Neots.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Crews from across Cambridgeshire were called to Buttercup Avenue in Eynesbury yesterday morning (December 10).

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation is currently taking place between police and fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

MORE: Police confirm two children have died in a house fire in St Neots

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Chief Fire Officer, Chris Strickland, commented on the tragedy:

“This is such a devastating incident and our thoughts remain with the family.

You may also want to watch:

“Crews fought tirelessly to get the fire under control and locate the children who they had been told were still in the house.

“It’s one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we’re looking after the crews who were there.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Most Read

  1. 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
  3. 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  3. 6 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  4. 7 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  5. 8 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
  6. 9 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
  7. 10 Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

“But all of our thoughts are very much with the family and the local community and we’ll be in the area over the coming days providing support to residents.”

Around 40 firefighters were in attendance.

Police and ambulance also responded, along with East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus