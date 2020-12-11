Published: 10:54 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Firefighters “fought tirelessly” to find two children who tragically died inside of a burning house in St Neots.

Crews from across Cambridgeshire were called to Buttercup Avenue in Eynesbury yesterday morning (December 10).

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation is currently taking place between police and fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Chief Fire Officer, Chris Strickland, commented on the tragedy:

“This is such a devastating incident and our thoughts remain with the family.

“Crews fought tirelessly to get the fire under control and locate the children who they had been told were still in the house.

“It’s one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we’re looking after the crews who were there.

“But all of our thoughts are very much with the family and the local community and we’ll be in the area over the coming days providing support to residents.”

Around 40 firefighters were in attendance.

Police and ambulance also responded, along with East Anglian Air Ambulance.