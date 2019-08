The harvest at a farm in Hamerton ground to a halt on Saturday after a combine harvester caught fire. PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue The harvest at a farm in Hamerton ground to a halt on Saturday after a combine harvester caught fire. PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Firefighters from Huntingdon, Sawtry, Ramsey, Stanground, Peterborough and St Neots attended reports of a combine harvester ablaze in St Judiths Lane at about 6.45pm.

Crews arrived to find a combine harvester and 20 acres of crop on fire.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the cause of the fire was accidental, adding: "Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used five hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 9.20pm."