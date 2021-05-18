Published: 9:52 AM May 18, 2021

Fire service training exercise to take place at Portholme, Huntingdon, this morning (May 18). - Credit: CFRS/Google Earth

A training exercise with “multiple” emergency vehicles will be taking place at Portholme this morning (May 18).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning residents in the local area to not be alarmed if they spot blue light crews.

The exercise is set to start from around 10.30am.

A spokesperson said: “Crews will be taking to the river in the morning to practice their water rescue skills.

“Please don't be alarmed if you see multiple blue light vehicles in the area along with a drone.”