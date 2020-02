Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service were called to a car on fire in Ramsey on Friday afternoon.

One crew from Ramsey was called to a vehicle on fire on Stocking Fen Road at around 2:10pm.

Crews arrived to find a car on fire following a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "All persons were out of their vehicles on arrival. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire."