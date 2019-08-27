Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spent the afternoon tackling a fire in Sawtry Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spent the afternoon tackling a fire in Sawtry

Some 15 fire engines were called to a stretch of Old North Road amid reports of a burning building, with the B1043 between the junction of St Andrews Road and the A1 southbound closed by emergency services for a number of hours.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene at midday, alongside the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) operational support unit, which was called to provide air support to the service.

Residents in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed, whilst the fire service tackled the blaze.

Firefighters left the scene at around 5.15pm. The cause of the fire is unknown, pending an investigation.