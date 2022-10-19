The chief fire officer for Cambridgeshire has said reductions will have to be made to the service without more funding.

While the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect our shopping, bills and spending, it will also affect the fire service.

National negotiations with the Fire Brigades Union have offered firefighters a revised cost-of-living pay award of five per cent, however, the Cambridgeshire service has only budgeted for a two per cent increase.

Combined with the offer already available for support staff, there will be a budget deficit of £1.1million in April 2023.

To remedy this, the chief fire officer for Cambridgeshire, Chris Strickland, has suggested allowing the fire service to ask for a higher amount of council tax to soften the blow.

He said: “At the moment, the fire and rescue service can only ask for a maximum of a two per cent increase in council tax, which is around an additional £1.50 per year for Cambridgeshire council taxpayers based on a Band D property.

“If the government allows services to ask for a higher increase of around £10 per year this would provide extra income and lessen the service reductions that would need to be made.”

“We very much want our employees to be given a pay increase that reflects the current rate of inflation, but we also have a responsibility to deliver a balanced budget and these are currently at odds.

“We are likely to have to scale down the service we provide unless our funding situation significantly improves.

Without additional funding, Chris warns at least three on-call fire stations could close and vital professional support staff could be made redundant.

“The only glimmer of hope will be if the government allows us flexibility in how much council tax we can ask for in future years.”

“We are nationally recognised as a cost effective and good fire and rescue service that is efficient, effective and looks after its people well.

In the last 12 years, the Cambridgeshire service has made efficiency savings of £8million

Chair of the Fire Authority, councillor Edna Murphy, has called on the government to assure the service with flexibility in the budget for 2023/24 with support from vice chair, Cllr Mohammed Jamil.