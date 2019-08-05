The service is planning to install barriers at the combined entrance and exit at its building at Hinchingbrooke, which is operated jointly with Suffolk.

At present vehicles can simply drive in to the headquarters which occupies a range of buildings at the Hinchingbrooke Cottage site, which is adjacent to Cambridgeshire's police headquarters.

CFRS has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council to put up the barriers at the junction where the access road joins the fire service site. The move will now be considered by council planners.

A heritage and arboriculture statement submitted to the council says: "The applicant requires a method of controlling vehicular access onto the site and are proposing to install vehicular access barriers at the end of the access road.

"The barrier will be electronically controlled via a link to the main reception for visitors and staff will utilise a fob access system."

It said: "The site comprises open spaces, gardens, large mature trees and various hardstanding car park areas. A private access road leads from the main trunk road to the site but there are no security restrictions and, as such, unauthorised vehicles can enter the site."

Hinchingbrooke Cottage, once part of the historic Hinchingbrooke estate, is in a conservation area but the CFRS experts said the installation would not have an adverse effect on trees or buildings.

"The works will not affect and historic elements or fabric and will not impact on the mature trees on the site," the statement said. "The works should be seen as reversible and should they be removed at any point in the future, the area could be reinstated to the condition prior to their installation."

To view the plans, or to have a say, log on to www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk.