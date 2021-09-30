Published: 1:27 PM September 30, 2021

Firefighters and support staff from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service were recognised at the awards. - Credit: CFRC

Excellence and exemplary service were celebrated at the annual Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) Excellence Awards.

The awards service took place at the Huntingdon Marriott Hotel on September 23 and celebrated the achievements of staff from across the service, highlighting outstanding accomplishments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence and Chris Strickland presenting an award. - Credit: CFRS

Hosting the event was Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland together with Assistant Chief Fire Officer Jon Anderson, Deputy Chief Executive Matthew Warren and Head of Media and Communication Hayley Douglas.

Fire service employees picked up awards at the Marriot Hotel in Huntingdon. - Credit: CFRS

The following awards were presented throughout the evening:

Long Service and Good Conduct Medal: Vinnie Crook, station commander at the Training Centre, Huntingdon; Daniel Heathcote, watch commander, Huntingdon; Sean Hedger, station commander, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough; Gareth Horrocks, crew commander, Thorney; John Tyrrell, watch commander, fire protection, Cambridge.

Long Service Award for Support Staff: (awarded after completing 20 years’ of public service). Hayley Douglas, head of media and communication, SHQ, Huntingdon; Kevin James, community safety officer, SHQ, Huntingdon; long service presentation; John Barlow, 40 years’ service in operational and support roles.

Long Service Presentation: John Barlow who completed 40 years’ service in operational and support roles.

Fire Authority Chairman's Awards: Rob Allport, watch commander, Stanground, Peterborough; Sean Dunthorne, firefighter, Whittlesey; Martin Gridley, finance manager, SHQ, Huntingdon.

Excellence Awards: COVID-19 Resources Cell; COVID-19 Secure Workplace implementation; ICT Shared Service team; Media and Communication team; Operational Support Group and Commercial team; Driver Training team, Recruitment team; Training Centre team; Huntingdon Fire Station White Watch; Paul Oliver; Stocker Standen and Adam King and Littleport Fire Station.

Chief Fire Officer's Commendation Award: Myles Strickland.

Mr Strickland said: “Our awards allow us to celebrate all the hard work and dedication shown by staff and to thank them and their families for providing great support.

"The passion, enthusiasm and professionalism shown by our winners, as well as the years of commitment shown by those receiving long service awards, is really inspiring.

"It shows me how devoted our staff are to providing a great service to the people of Cambridgeshire.

“Being able to celebrate our staff achievements in this way would not be possible without the continued support of our sponsors. I must say a big thank you to all the organisations that have contributed to the evening.”







