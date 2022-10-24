Firefighters extinguished a building fire in a second-floor flat above Time2Vape in Huntingdon this morning (October 24). - Credit: David Landon Cole

Cambridgeshire fire crews tackled a building fire on Huntingdon High Street near the Commemoration Hall this morning (October 24).

Fire crews from Huntingdon, Gamlingay, Cambridge and Chatteris were called at 7.35am to find a fire in a second-floor flat above Time2Vape.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters extinguished the blaze using jets and hose reels and then returned to their stations by 10.05am.

Paul Sweeny, Huntingdon First town manager, said: "Not the start to the week the town expected!

"However, huge credit to our emergency services for their rapid response to the incident, they are a genuine credit to Huntingdonshire.

"Thanks also to the member of the public who alerted staff at Costa to the incident."

The fire service said that the occupant of the flat was not inside at the time of the fire, and the occupant from the flat below was able to get themselves out of the building,

Ambulance crews then assessed the occupant for smoke inhalation.

The fire service added that the cause of the fire was accidental.