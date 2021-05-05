Video

Published: 9:00 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 9:38 AM May 5, 2021

Simon Thompson and his son Robyn, Simon is completing his '4th May challenge.' - Credit: Simon Thompson

A Cambridgeshire fire officer is taking on a fitness challenge to raise funds for The Fire Fighter’s Charity.

Group commander Simon Thompson, who is based in Huntingdon at fire HQ, will be completing 44,597 press-ups, which represents one for each member of staff who works for a fire service in England.

He began the ‘44k by the 4th May’ mission on December 1 and will be completing the remaining press ups on Tuesday May 4, which is Firefighters’ Memorial Day, at Cambridge Fire Station along with completing fully kitted burpees to recognise firefighters that have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

He’s been averaging around 340 press-ups each day, with a rest day once a week.

Firefighters' Memorial Day falls on May 4 every year, and is an important day for all serving and retired firefighters.

Simon Thompson is completing his 44k by 4th May challenge. - Credit: Simon Thompson

The day honours the sacrifice of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging the courage and dedication of generations of firefighters, including those who serve our communities today.

So far Simon has raised £785, and has just £215 to go to reach his target of £1,000.

Speaking about why he took on the challenge and wanted to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity, Simon said: “I have worked for the fire service for more than 16 years and in that time I have personally experienced and seen the incredible levels of support The Fire Fighters Charity can offer.

“The Fire Fighters Charity offers specialist lifelong support for members of the UK’s fire services community, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.

“Whatever their reason for going to the charity – whether they are injured, recovering from an illness, suffering from stress or anxiety or a bereavement – their teams take the time to understand each person’s mental, physical and social needs.

“The aim, however, is always the same; to help people move forward positively in their lives.”

Simon has been updating his friends, family and supporters regularly on his Facebook page, which often features his daughter, Robyn, aged two, who has been spurring him on, and giving him plenty of encouragement throughout.

Donations to the fundraising campaign can be made through JustGiving - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-thompsoncfrs?