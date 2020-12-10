News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
All emergency services at scene of house fire in St Neots - public warned to stay away

Alexandra Collett

Published: 8:35 AM December 10, 2020    Updated: 11:19 AM December 16, 2020
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house fire in Eynesbury, St Neots this morning (December 10.)

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service have confirmed that they were called to a house fire on Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury, St Neots, at 7.11am this morning, December 10.

Fire crews from Huntingdon, Sawtry, St Neots, Gamlingay, Cambridge, along with crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, all attended the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters arrived to find a three-storey house with flames issuing from the building.

“Firefighters have been working hard to tackle the fire and remain on scene.

“Information about casualties is not confirmed at this stage.

“Ambulance and police are also in attendance. Residents are advised to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.”

Cambridgeshire police have also confirmed that they attended the scene.

Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 7.16am this morning, Thursday December 10, by the ambulance service reporting a fire at a house in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

“Information about casualties has not yet been confirmed. All three emergency services are in attendance. Residents are advised to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.”

