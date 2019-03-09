Officers were called to Queens Gardens at about 1.30pm on Wednesday (March 6) amid reports that the bedroom of a property was ablaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One crew from St Neots, one crew from Gamlingay, and one crew from Huntingdon attended. Crews arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a bungalow.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.”

There are not believed to have been any injuries as a result of the incident.

The fire service, assisted by police, launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and confirmed to the Hunts Post on Friday that it was being treated as an incident of arson.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed officers were seeking information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting case number 35/15972/19 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.