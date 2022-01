Fire crews had to put out the bonfire in Ramsey on January 4. - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

“Think twice” before having a bonfire is the advice from firefighters after they had to attend to put one out in Ramsey.

On Tuesday evening (January 4) crews arrived at the scene of an unattended bonfire on Cricketfield Lane just after 7pm.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 8pm.

“We urge people to always think twice before having a bonfire,” a Cambs Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“If you do decide to have a bonfire, please follow our tips online at: orlo.uk/6vo47.”

Should you decide to have a bonfire, note these recommendations:

do not burn damp grass clippings or 'green' material as this creates thick smoke

do not burn any oily rags, rubber, plastics, damp garden waste or other materials which would inevitably create heavy smoke or toxic fumes

do not light bonfires one hour before dusk, or leave them burning overnight.

do not leave your fire to smoulder for long periods