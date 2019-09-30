Crews from Huntingdon, Cambridge, Gamlingay, Chatteris, St Neots, Cottenham, Ely and Stanground, along with a crew from Potton in Bedfordshire, attended the incident, in Meadow Lane.

Crews were called to attend at about 4.15am.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews arrived to find a fire inside two buildings and a high level conveyer belt. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used four hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 8.45am.

The incident was later re-inspected."

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.