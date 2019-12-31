Crews from Huntingdon and St Neots were called to the hotel on Castle Moat Road at 4.53pm after reports of a blaze at the building.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service read: "Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a chimney at the Old Bridge Hotel. They extinguished the fire and checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera, before returning to their stations by 7pm."

The fire service says the cause of the fire was accidental.

A fire service spokesman said: "Please ensure that you get your chimney swept regularly, at least once a year. This will remove any build-up of material that can cause a fire to spread through the chimney."

More information about chimney fire safety can be found on our website www.cambsfire.gov.uk.