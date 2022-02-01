Fire crews tackle at blaze at a landfill site in Brampton. - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

A fire broke out at a landfill site in Brampton on Saturday (January 26).

Crews from Huntingdon and Ramsey were called to Buckden Road at 2.54pm.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire and worked with on-site staff to extinguish the fire,” a Cambs Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

Fire crews tackle at blaze at a landfill site in Brampton. - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

They returned to their stations by 11.50pm.

Crews made regular checks through the night to ensure the area was safe.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Fire crews tackle at blaze at a landfill site in Brampton. - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service



