The Hunts Post > News

Fire crews tackle blaze at Brampton landfill site

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:57 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 2:00 PM February 1, 2022
A fire broke out at a landfill site in Brampton on Saturday (January 26). 

Crews from Huntingdon and Ramsey were called to Buckden Road at 2.54pm. 

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire and worked with on-site staff to extinguish the fire,” a Cambs Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said. 

They returned to their stations by 11.50pm.  

Crews made regular checks through the night to ensure the area was safe.  

The cause of the fire was accidental.   

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Huntingdon News

