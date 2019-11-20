Fit your door with a multi-point locking system for better security. Picture: Elglaze Fit your door with a multi-point locking system for better security. Picture: Elglaze

Jim Wright, Elglaze sales manager of 20 years, shares his advice to help you make the best of your home by improving the looks, warmth and security of your property.

When should I replace my windows?

"Make sure to regularly check your windows; don't wait until they need fixing to replace them," said Jim. "A good starting point is to check that your windows aren't letting in draughts. If you do feel a draught and if the outer frame is showing signs of rotting or the windows no longer open and close with ease, it's time to consider an upgrade."

Updating your windows and doors is a great way to freshen up the look of your home. Picture: Elglaze Updating your windows and doors is a great way to freshen up the look of your home. Picture: Elglaze

How can I improve my home's security?

What you may not realise is how much window and door technology has improved over the years. "Newer doors are made of reinforced material that naturally strengthens the door. They also include multi-point locking systems that boost your home's protection, giving you peace of mind," Jim explained.

Newer doors are made of reinforced material that naturally strengthens the door. Picture: Elglaze / Louise Young Photography Newer doors are made of reinforced material that naturally strengthens the door. Picture: Elglaze / Louise Young Photography

What's the best way to boost my home's energy efficiency?

A modern composite or uPVC door will help keep the heat in and the cold out. Double or even triple-glazed windows will help keep your home insulated and warmer for longer, meaning you spend less on your heating bills.

Jim suggests you insist on A-rated glass. "Fensa regulations require new windows to meet a C-rating, but our standard is A-rated as the performance is so much better. You should also make sure the profiles have been tried and tested specifically to perform in British weather conditions."

How can I make my home look its best?

Changing the design and colour of your windows and doors is a great way to freshen up the look of your home.

"Anthracite grey is a popular choice of colour. Lots of developers use it on new homes as it gives the property a sleek, tidy finish. We'd recommend a flush casement window style for a modern contemporary look," said Jim. "If you have an older property, you might choose a sliding sash window to better complement the style of the building. Even if you're restricted by planning or building restrictions, conservation area approved uPVC sliding sash windows are now available, so you're no longer limited only to expensive timber replacements."

Who can help you find and fit your new windows and doors?

Finding the right company is crucial - you should work with a company you trust, a company that's local to you and ideally a company with a showroom where you can view the range of products in person.

Research how long the company has been trading, if they're members of any federations and find out what other customers have to say about them. Elglaze have worked in the double glazing industry for over 36 years, providing windows, doors and conservatories for customers' homes across Cambridgeshire and beyond.

What Elglaze customers say

Dr Richard S of Streatham used Elglaze to install his uPVC French doors and casement windows. He said: "I spoke to salespeople at Elglaze who seemed to understand my needs and the products better unlike the 'high pressure' approach of the salesman from the other firms. The installation team were efficient, communicative, and cleared up everything after the job."

Mr Peter J from Earith said, "Double glazing companies can be everyone's worst nightmare but these guys are straightforward and delivered excellent, professional work."

Elglaze cares about keeping their communication with you open and direct and delivering a personal, friendly service.

"The Elglaze ethos is 'your home, our heritage.' When you choose Elglaze for your home improvements, we get to know you and your home," said Jim. "Being part of our local community is important so every install we undertake needs to be of the highest quality."

Visit the Elglaze showroom Monday to Saturday at 7-8 Earith Business Park, Meadow Drove, Earith, Huntingdon or view the range of products at elglaze.co.uk. Alternatively, call 01480 276222 to chat with the team about your next home improvement project.