The first phase of the reopening at the One Leisure centres after four months of closure will concentrate on gym and fitness classes.

Gym equipment has been spaced out to allow for social distancing and fitness session customers will find their classes are being held in sports halls where there is more space than their regular venues.

The One Leisure centres and run by Huntingdonshire District Council and council leader, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen our leisure centres. The safety of our customers and staff has always been, and continues to be, our priority.

“Centre cleaning has been enhanced and we have done everything we can to make the leisure centres safe for customers to return.”

One Leisure business and operations manager Paul France added: “Timed booking slots have been created for when the centres reopen, allowing staff to manage the number of people in the facilities at any time.

“All activities, including gym, must be booked in advance either online via the One Leisure website or via the One Leisure app.”

The council has spaced out gym equipment to allow customers to workout while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Fitness classes will be held in the centre sports halls, creating more space for customers to exercise in.

The second phase will see the reopening of One Leisure swimming pools in September and the council explained that the delay was necessary to allow time to prepare for safe swimming and to work through updated government and industry guidelines on safe changing facilities and the delivery of the swimming lesson programme.

Cllr Keith Prentice, executive councillor for leisure, added, “We know how much customers have missed swimming and we thank them for their continued patience whilst we prepare the pools for reopening.”

However, the Pure heat experience suites, cafés, squash courts, soft play areas, bowling alleys and creche will remain closed until Government regulations allow and it is safe to reopen.

The council urged members of the public to visit the One Leisure website for full details and guidelines for the reopening of its One Leisure centres.