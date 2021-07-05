News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Find out about the history of chocolate with our Hunts Post food columnists

Logo Icon

Shavonne and Andy Harris

Published: 11:00 AM July 5, 2021   
Shavonne and Andy Harris,  from St Neots, are our Hunts Post Food Columnists.

Shavonne and Andy Harris, from St Neots, are our Hunts Post Food Columnists. - Credit: SHAVONNE HARRIS

After watching a documentary re-run on a prominent chocolate company last month, we got to thinking about chocolate and its many dimensions.

Last summer, we managed to take a covid-safe trip to York and visited their famous factory where we learned about the creation of chocolate and all its multifunctions. But what makes chocolate so extraordinary?

Its history stems from the cacao seeds which originated in Central America, these amazing seeds can be transformed into a wealth of different textures and flavours.

We all have our favourite chocolate bar but many were stumbled upon by accident. Beautiful accidents indeed. So beautiful that it even has a way teleporting us back to our childhoods and can turn us into secret eaters.

St Neots Food Columnist Shavonne and Andy Harris write about chocolate.

Most people love the taste of chocolate and the memories it evokes. - Credit: SHAVONNE HARRIS

Covertly sitting in our cars or behind our desks, tucking into a glorious bar of chocolate, deviously hoping that no one saw or that anyone asks us to share. Isn’t that wonderful?

Chocolate is such a versatile ingredient, it has the ability to be a flavourful additive within other foods such as beverages, a spicy chilli con-carne and even some of the finest smelling and effective skin products, as cacao is recognised to have cellular healing benefits. Did you know that?

However, while bars, drinks and skincare are certainly optional, we can’t forget that chocolate remains a popular choice for an after-dinner dessert. Certainly in our home.

Most Read

  1. 1 Campaign for flood prevention in Hunts ‘forgotten village’
  2. 2 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
  3. 3 The history of the Huntingdonshire village of Old Hurst
  1. 4 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 
  2. 5 Britain’s biggest road project restores river footpath on A14
  3. 6 Dad's death could be linked to asbestos at primary school, claims son
  4. 7 Find out more about the tiny village of Old Hurst
  5. 8 Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village
  6. 9 'Radical overhaul' promised for council owned property company
  7. 10 Celebrations on first anniversary of double transplant for St Neots man

No one can resist a velvety chocolate ice cream or the ooze of a freshly opened fondant and the playfulness of the dusting on top of a generous serving of tiramisu. We recently made a thick, rich chocolate tart with a crunchy pastry base that will always remain a family preference.

Hunts Post Food Columnists Shavonne and Andy Harris write about chocolate.

Who doesn't love a bit of indulgence? - Credit: SHAVONNE HARRIS

The most surprising function of chocolate is how it can be sculpted. We have seen some talented chocolatiers shape the most intricate and oversized sculptures to be marvelled.

Shoes, animals and even dresses, all crafted out of chocolate. What a talent! Then, you have the technical masterminds behind the scenes who have worked tirelessly to create distinctive and memorable flavours that land in our hotel rooms or sit patiently on a plate while we pay the bill at our beloved restaurants or are eagerly unwrapped as we celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.

With how chocolate has diversified over the years, it really is no wonder why it remains a world favourite in many households but also a decadent luxury to symbolise sophistication.

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flight Path to go ahead over Huntingdonshire 

London Luton Airport go ahead with fight path plans over Hunts

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcin Krywiel from Huntingdon who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced.

Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Crampton, 69, has been charged with drink driving on the B1040 in Ramsey.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink-drive charge in Ramsey for man with 'child asleep in car'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus