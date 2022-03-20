Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM March 20, 2022
Hunts Post farming column by Anne-Marie Hamilton, of Wood Farm, Hail Weston.

The Hunts Post welcomes opinions and views and each week we publish features from our columnists. 

Currently we have a wide breadth of subjects, but we are open to considering new columnists and some ideas.

You can find out more about life on the farm with Anne-Marie Hamilton; the world of business from Hayley Williams and environmentalist Martin Cooper reminds us all about the importance of protecting the planet.

Martin Cooper, from St Ives, writes about environmental issues.

Stephen Ferguson is mayor of St Neots and chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council.

We have recently introduced a new column from theatre critic Eugene Smith and Waterstones in St Neots provides book reviews from the latest releases.

There are also columns on wildlife, politics, our two local radio stations and Huntingdon Bid.

Ste Greenall writes a regular column for The Hunts Post.

