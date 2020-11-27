Published: 12:00 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 7:28 PM December 14, 2020

The Hunts Post is launching an online reader survey in order to find out what people in the Huntingdonshire area really think about their local newspaper.

We are also offering one lucky reader the chance to win £100-worth of Amazon vouchers as our way of saying ‘thank you’ for taking part.

We plan to make some changes to newspaper content over the next few months and we would like to know which areas of the paper are most read and appreciated by our readers.

The survey will help us to shape our content for the future and discover how people want to read news.

The Hunts Post has a long and proud tradition in Huntingdonshire. The paper has been around for more than 125 years and covered all the social, political, and historical landmark events during that time.

It has campaigned and questioned and probed when it was necessary and given a voice to the community, but we will never rest on our laurels and never take our readers for granted. So please fill in the survey, and tell us what you think.

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and we want to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger and more relevant and truly reflective and representative of our communities and we need your help to do that.

INFO: You will need to fill the survey in online by going to; www.archanthub.co.uk/reader

The winner of the Amazon voucher will be chosen at random.