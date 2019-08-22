Several police cars and a van were seen in High Street at about 12.45pm amid reports that a fight had broken out between two people.

Details are unclear but eyewitnesses reported seeing a man "covered in blood" and crews from the East of England Ambulance Service attended to treat two men.

It is not known if anybody was seriously injured.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said officers had received reports of a person carrying a machete at about 12.45pm.

The spokesman added: "[Two men] had injuries and two ambulances were called to take them to separate hospitals."