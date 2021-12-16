News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Christmas lights go on at Hunters Down care home

person

Julian Makey

Published: 10:12 AM December 16, 2021
Christmas lights at Hunters down

Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb and some of Santa's elves launch the Christmas lights at the Hunters Down care home - Credit: Hunters Down

Residents of the Hunters Down care home in Huntingdon have been getting into the Christmas spirit with the latest in a line of spectacular displays, both inside and outside the building.

This year the theme was Hunters Down Workshop and features a warm fireside chair where Santa can sit, his office with a list of children, a workshop complete with toys and elves and a snowy section with reindeer and snowflakes hanging from the ceiling.

Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb was on hand for the ceremony to turn the Christmas lights on.

He said: "I  love being invited to Hunters Down and I am always flabbergasted to see the amount of work the staff have put in to help get their residents into the festive season."

Cllr Webb also thanked staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

Residents and staff sang a special Christmas song to the Jingle Bells tune created by a member of staff.








Most Read

  1. 1 Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers
  2. 2 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
  3. 3 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
  1. 4 Ten more drink drivers lose their licences
  2. 5 Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer
  3. 6 Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa
  4. 7 Two drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test
  5. 8 Cannabis and money seized from a teenager in Ramsey
  6. 9 Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old
  7. 10 Millions of pounds secured for St Neots projects
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Frank Mason and Jordan Mason in their new '‘Don’t Panic Pizzeria & Grill’ 

New 'Don't Panic Pizzeria & Grill' has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A St Ives man will be spending Christmas behind bars after driving his vehicle into a police car.

St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Famous Actor and Comedian Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Eight people have been disqualified from driving after being caught drink driving.

Eight drink drivers lose their licences including two from Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon