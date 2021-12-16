Christmas lights go on at Hunters Down care home
- Credit: Hunters Down
Residents of the Hunters Down care home in Huntingdon have been getting into the Christmas spirit with the latest in a line of spectacular displays, both inside and outside the building.
This year the theme was Hunters Down Workshop and features a warm fireside chair where Santa can sit, his office with a list of children, a workshop complete with toys and elves and a snowy section with reindeer and snowflakes hanging from the ceiling.
Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb was on hand for the ceremony to turn the Christmas lights on.
He said: "I love being invited to Hunters Down and I am always flabbergasted to see the amount of work the staff have put in to help get their residents into the festive season."
Cllr Webb also thanked staff for their work throughout the pandemic.
Residents and staff sang a special Christmas song to the Jingle Bells tune created by a member of staff.
