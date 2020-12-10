The annual Snowman Festival is underway with a difference – the snowmen (and women) are made from recycled materials. You will find them adorning shop windows throughout the town centre as part of the Snowman Elf Trail.

Some 18 snowmen elves in windows reveal 18 letters spelling out three words related to the festive season. Families are being invited to find the three words and then enter their answers into the word search competition.

Then 10 correct entries will be randomly selected and announced online with details on how to collect the £20 vouchers prize for each winner to spend in the town, donated by the St Ives Town Team.

Retailers have been invited to take part and dress their windows as part of the festival. The best dressed window will win £200, donated by local sales and lettings agents Ellis Winters.

St Ives schools (Thorndown, Wheatfield, Eastfield and Westfield) are also taking part, encouraging pupils to design, paint or make snowmen to display in their own homes. Entries will be judged by the schools, with 20 books for the winners and 30 for their libraries in each school. The 200 books have been donated by FESt [correct] (Festival Events St Ives), a group promoting events in St Ives.

For more information on how to enter the Snowmen Elf Trail go to the 2020 St Ives ‘Recycled’ Snowman Festival page on Facebook. See: www.facebook.com/2020-St-Ives-Recycled-Snowman-Festival-107773054453420