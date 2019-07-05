Bradley Power, 20, of King Henry's Walk in Islington, travelled up to the Abbots Ripton festival in July 2017 but only made it to day three after he was arrested for drug offences.

Patrolling officers came across Power who they thought was acting suspiciously. A search found him to be in possession of a mixture of MDMA pills and crystals worth about £380, as well as £155 in cash.

Today (Friday, July 5), he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs at a previous hearing.

He must also carry out a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

Detective Sergeant Eliot Ducket said: "People like Power are what has previously given the Secret Garden Party a bad reputation which is why we have put in place robust policing operations to remove anyone supplying drugs at the festival.

"Thanks to the actions of officers on the ground we were able to seize harmful substances and take them out of circulation."

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs is encouraged to report to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. Alternatively you can report anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.